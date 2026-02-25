Waiheke’s own sweet-treat icon Island Gelato, co-founded by Ana Schwarz and Geoff Tippett, has gone global with two new stores recently opened in China.

Geoff says a little over a year ago a large Chinese company had sent a team to New Zealand to work on a deal with Kiwi clothing company Icebreaker. “While they were in Auckland they happened to wander into our Ponsonby store and loved the store and the gelato. They came to us to see about partnering up.” Geoff says they’d been looking into some sort of expansion into the Chinese market, so it was a happy twist of fate. Hammering out the details with the Chinese company resulted in the two stores opening – one in Shenzhen and one in Chongqing.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025