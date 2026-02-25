Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka: “Reinstating full protection in the high protection areas restores integrity to their purpose.”

National Party and Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka’s campaign manifesto to restrict commercial fishing in the Hauraki Gulf if re-elected cannot be trusted, says Green Party co-leader and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

On 25 October last year, the Hauraki Gulf/Tikapa Moana Marine Protection Bill became law, establishing 12 high protection areas (HPAs), two marine reserves and five sea floor protection areas. However, it underwent some last-minute changes to allow commercial ring-net fishing operators access to two of the high protection areas. 

