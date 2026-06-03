Waiheke United produced an outstanding display on Saturday to beat Albany United 2-0 in round 2 of the Chatham Cup, once again drawn away from home and against opposition from a higher division. Both goals came in the first half, scored by Mauri Herrera and Diego Carvajal. The draw for the next round happens this week, and Waiheke United will be hoping to finally be given a home fixture in the Cup and an opportunity to play in front of their local supporters.

Meanwhile, the Reserves travelled to Papakura to replay the match abandoned at the start of the season due to serious injury to Waiheke player Sam Dalton. In his honour, the team battled through, securing a 2-0 victory. Both goals came through Alejandro Montero in the form of free kicks. The win lifts the Reserves to second in the league standings with just a single point between the leaders.

The home fires were kept warm by the over-35 Old Fullas, putting in a dominant performance at Onetangi Sports Park to win 4-1 over Glen Eden on Saturday. •

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