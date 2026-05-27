Feature-length documentary Ranginui: Call of the Ice from Waiheke director, producer and executive producer Julia Sartorio is making waves for bringing modern science together with indigenous knowledge and taking viewers on an eye-opening journey across Antarctica as seen through a Te Ao Māori lens.

The film is set to premiere at the Academy Awards-qualifying Doc Edge Festival in Auckland on 10 July to tie in with Matariki and will be televised on TVNZ on 12 July.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025