Government officials are investigating a potential total ban on rock pool foraging throughout Auckland, including on Waiheke.

Recently, the government imposed a two-year closure on the harvesting of all seaweed species and invertebrates from specified Auckland coastlines, prompted by reports of overharvesting stripping marine life from Tāmaki Makaurau coastlines. However, that ban does not apply to Waiheke, which already has a long-standing rāhui on various species around the island.

