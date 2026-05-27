Waiheke resident Ollie Mikosza recently spoke to the Waiheke Rebus group about his life’s work; a personal transit system to solve traffic congestion in cities.

Originally from Poland, Ollie has worked as an IT specialist and consultant for companies across the world, but he says his ‘light bulb moment’ came while working for Visa in Silicon Valley. Sitting in traffic for an hours long commute every day, Ollie says he began daydreaming of a sustainable, quick, transit system in more and more detail. By the time his employment with Visa was up and Ollie was back in Poland, he had designed what would become the Metrino Personal Rapid Transit Monorail system, secured patents and developed the software to operate it.

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