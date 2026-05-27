Waiheke’s Michelle Lewis was crowned Best Graphic Designer at the 2026 New Zealand Community Newspaper Association awards last Thursday night.

The annual awards celebrate the best of community newspapers and magazines throughout the country.

Michelle pipped Times Media’s Clare McGillivray to secure the title for the second time, after being named runner-up in three previous awards.

“It is quite an honour to be recognised amongst your peers. It gives you validation of what you do, so yeah, it feels good,” Michelle says.

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