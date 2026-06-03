Coaching the All Blacks to 88 wins in 103 tests between 2004 and the 2011 Rugby World Cup title would be enough for some people, but as his 80th birthday approaches this week Sir Graham Henry is far from retired. On 12 May he joined Dave Rennie’s All Black outfit as a selector, and says he hasn’t had much down time since.

Rennie says he was excited to bring “Ted” in after several conversations between the two, prior to his appointment.

“I’ve had a number of chats with him, just to get my head around his legacy and all the work he did around leadership, what he found and what he learnt during his time as All Black coach,” says Rennie.

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