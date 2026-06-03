A room full of more than 40 Rocky Bay residents broke into cheers and applause when Waiheke Local Board last week declined a proposal to rename a section of O’Brien Road in Rocky Bay.

According to an Auckland Council report, in 2021 a resident living on a section along O’Brien Road had proposed renaming the upper section as Rangihoua Road to avoid confusion for emergency services and NZ Post with road numbering and addresses.

The road was named after the O’Brien family in the 1950s following their significant donation of 11 acres to the then Waiheke County Council.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Yvonne O’Brien said that it was as a result of their contribution that the Council decided to name it after them.

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