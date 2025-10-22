You may have noticed an unfamiliar ferry in Island Direct’s livery around Mātiatia recently and suspected this news was coming, but Island Direct officially announced and launched its second vessel this week.

The new 22-metre catamaran doubles Island Direct’s ferry fleet and quadruples the passenger capacity for their Waiheke to Auckland service, marking a significant milestone for the small locally-owned ferry company. Island Direct launched in November 2023 and is a joint venture between David and Tanya Todd and the Bourke family, who run Hauraki Express water taxi and charter business.

