Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s “veiled threat” to cut support for Gold Card ferry fares to Waiheke, and a 7.9 percent rate increase have been slammed as “unacceptable” by Mike Lee, Councillor for the Waitematā and Gulf ward.

Speaking to Gulf News after presenting his councillor’s report to the Waiheke Local Board meeting last week, Cr Lee referred to a tumultuous workshop debate for councillors on the mayor’s final draft of the 2026/27 budget.

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© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025