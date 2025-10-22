Parents and prospective students eager to get a taste of what school life is like are invited to Te Huruhi Primary School’s Open Days on 30 October and 13 November.

Deputy principal Jayne Alexander says it is also a great opportunity for the wider community to pop in and see what the kura has to offer.

Starting at 9.30am, Jayne and principal Emily Petronelli will lead a tour of the school and show the facilities their students have access to.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025