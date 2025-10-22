Nurses and healthcare workers are joining teachers on picket lines across the country today, Thursday 23 October, in what is quite possibly the biggest labour strike in more than 40 years.

High school teachers held rolling strikes last week as union collective agreement negotiations with the government stalled. Now primary school teachers, and several other unions representing public sector workers such as nurses, doctors, healthcare workers and fire-fighters are joining the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) for what’s being called a “mega strike.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025