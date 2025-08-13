The words factory and Waiheke are not often used together but the island’s stated goal of zero waste by 2040 got a big step closer this week with the completion of a new factory building to reprocess plastics with the plant itself to be operational in just a few weeks.

The facility, built on a Tahi Road site, is a result of a partnership between the motu’s Island Waste Collective and the Auckland Council. The collective’s chair John Stansfield says it is an exciting time for the island, to be able to process its own waste rather than sending it to the mainland, which is an “expensive exercise.”

• Avneesh Vincent

