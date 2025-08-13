Waiheke’s environmentally friendly fashion design competition, Junk to Funk, is returning to the catwalk again this October with registration for entries already open.

Junk to Funk was originally designed to encourage people to remove materials out of the landfill cycle and showcase innovative design that reuses and repurposes what we would normally throw away. Previous years have seen ball dresses made from takeaway coffee cups, electrical wiring and bread bags, as well as crocheted and recycled fabric ensembles.

This will be the third time the competition has run, since reigniting in 2023 and once again participants are encouraged to use as many recycled or reclaimed materials as possible in the creation of their designs. This includes getting entrants to come up with innovative ways to build and secure their designs to avoid using glue guns, tape and other wasteful materials.

The event is being organised by Island Waste Collective, Artworks Theatre and Ember::vision, with workshops held in the run up to the event.

