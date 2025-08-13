National Poetry Day is on Friday 22 August and the motu will be celebrating the day in true poetic form.

Poetry on the Pavement will once again grace the streets of Oneroa and the Artworks courtyard. Hosted by Waiheke Adult Learning, poetry lovers will be able to chalk poems onto the pavements to create a tapestry of words for everyone to enjoy. Whether that’s your own poem, or one from your favourite poet, everyone is welcome to join.

• Katherine Kearsley

