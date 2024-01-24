© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

The 33rd annual Waka Ama Sprint National Championships wrapped up last Saturday after a full week of action on Lake Karapiro. Competitors ranging in age from five to 80 represented 63 clubs from all over Aotearoa.

The Waiheke Skipjacks participated in the fiercely-competed masters women’s W6 500m and W6 1000m classes. In a testament to the sport’s appeal for over 40s wāhine, the masters women’s division was the largest division, with 61 teams competing.

• Sarah Gloyer

