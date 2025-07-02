Sending an unsolicited rewrite of the Commonwealth Charter in the form of one of her iconic poems to Anne Gallagher, the current director general of the Commonwealth Foundation, has landed Selina Tusitala Marsh a prestigious new role. On Tuesday 1 July the illustrious academic, poet and artist was announced globally as the inaugural Commonwealth Poet Laureate. When asked how she was chosen from the 2.7 billion people across 56 Commonwealth nations for the role, Selina replied, “Now that’s a funny story.”

• Sarah Gloyer

