Waihekeans may notice an upsurge of action in Oneroa Bay from this Friday 21 March when the Windsurfer LT NZ Interdominion Championships hit the waves for four days of international competition.

Top sailors from Australia, Japan, the United States and Aotearoa will race on the re-engineered LT retro-styled boards that made the sport so popular in the late 1970s and become the fastest-growing water activity in the early 1980s.

• Sarah Gloyer

