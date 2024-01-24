©Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

A low-flying helicopter over Oneroa on Thursday morning sparked a flurry of confused questions and complaints on social media as it hovered and circled just metres above buildings and treetops.

The distinctively patterned yellow, green and black Airbus H125 belongs to Warkworth-based charter company Skywork Helicopters, who were hired by Vector to undertake a power-line survey. Aircraft tracking app Flightradar24 showed it was mostly flying at 58ft above the ground but did get as low as 32ft at times. • Paul Mitchell