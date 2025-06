New Zealand Rugby sent their first ever restricted weight national team on tour in May, with the Under 85kg side travelling to Sri Lanka. The Kiwis swept the host country with a 50–10 victory over the Tuskers in Kandy, followed by a commanding 32–6 win in Colombo to bring home the inaugural Sir Graham Henry Cup.

Sir Graham says the Tuskers, Sri Lanka’s open weight national team, are currently ranked 37th in the world.

