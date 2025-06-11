Rugby leaders and island residents Sir Graham Henry and Brent Impey say Run It Straight is a 'ridiculous' trend and should not be allowed

Waiheke resident and illustrious All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry says the controversial and recently trending Run It Straight competition is ridiculous and more about some guys trying to make a dollar than it is about sport. “Professional rugby and league players spend 10-15 years conditioning themselves for contact and they are taught to tackle and be tackled as safely as possible for all concerned,” he says. 

 • Sarah Gloyer 

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025

