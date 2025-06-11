Waiheke resident and illustrious All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry says the controversial and recently trending Run It Straight competition is ridiculous and more about some guys trying to make a dollar than it is about sport. “Professional rugby and league players spend 10-15 years conditioning themselves for contact and they are taught to tackle and be tackled as safely as possible for all concerned,” he says.

• Sarah Gloyer

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025