A team of Royal New Zealand Navy divers were on a mission last week – to detonate World War II era mines recently rediscovered on the gulf’s seafloor.

Lieutenant Warwick Creasy, the officer in charge of the disposal team, says while dangerous, this type of work is routine for the navy in the Pacific Islands – where unexploded ordnance from the war remains a concern. Navy divers destroyed the 80-year-old mines without incident last week.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025