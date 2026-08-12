A holiday home in Onetangi has won multiple awards at the 2026 Auckland, Northland and Coromandel House of the Year Awards. The home won the Supreme House of the Year over $1 million category, the interior design award and also won in the new home over $4 million category.

The awards, held on 10 August, saw eighteen builders across the region receive top honours with another 65 earning Gold Awards from a pool of over 250 entries across seven regions.

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