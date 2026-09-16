Waiheke resident and Auckland University senior researcher Kelly Garton is calling on the government to take immediate action on food security and strengthen support for struggling families. Speaking to Tova O’Brien on TVNZ’s Breakfast last week, Kelly – who specialises in healthy food policy – warned that current social support structures are failing to protect New Zealanders from worsening hardship.

Statistics New Zealand data shows that approximately 170,000 children are currently living in material hardship across Aotearoa, representing nearly one in seven, or 14.3 percent, of all Kiwi kids.

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