From volcanoes erupting in the sandpit to temperamental bottle rockets to buckets full of slime, Fiona Wright isn’t afraid to get a little bit messy.

For the last 29 years, Fiona says she has been “lucky enough to embrace my inner child” as an early childhood educator at Waiheke Playcentre in Ostend. Over the decades she has helped spark the curiosity of literally hundreds of young learners through the Playcentre philosophy of children learning through play – usually whilst wearing a colourful wig or hat. Now she’s hanging up the hat and Playcentre families gathered together recently to farewell the Playcentre stalwart.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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