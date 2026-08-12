Volunteer firefighter chief Bruce Sciascia welcomes a parliamentary member’s bill proposing to extend ACC cover to volunteer firefighters after it was drawn from the biscuit tin in parliament last month.

The Accident Compensation Amendment Bill was lodged by Labour’s Kieran McAnulty and seeks to amend the Accident Corporation Act 2001 to ensure that Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) volunteers are treated the same as their paid counterparts for personal injuries suffered when responding to emergency callouts.

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