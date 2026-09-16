L/Mono, Waiheke’s emerging force in experimental soundscapes, has their debut live performance this Friday 18 September from 8pm. L/Mono’s sound is described by drummer and backing vocalist of the band, Raul Sarrot, as a “time travel through different decades and musical worlds.

“You’ll hear the psychedelia of the ’60s and ’70s, mixed with electronica, raw punk, dub, disco, trance and Latin rhythms, with occasional elements of tango and jazz. We like the idea of taking all these influences and letting them collide rather than trying to fit neatly into one genre.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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