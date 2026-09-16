To help reduce the risk of flooding and water entering homes during heavy rain, Auckland Council has been assessing several properties in Oneroa to identify their “overland flow paths”.

Dean Yee of Auckland Council’s Healthy Waters says these paths are the natural routes stormwater takes across the ground when pipes and drains reach capacity. Council officers started checks on 31 August and completed visits to selected homes on 11 September.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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