“I’ve never been to a funeral in my life. Don’t want anyone at mine. My carcass will be dropped in the deep, off Mayor Island, so the sharks can have their way with me.”

Those are the lyrics of Roger Reardon’s song, Gone, which echoed across Onetangi Beach last Saturday as they were performed by his mates, Aaron Carpenter and Mano Pratt. In attendance were several hundred Waihekeans from all walks of life, along with friends and family from near and far, who all burst into laughter as the lyrics were sung. It was the perfect send-off for a man who lived life with a rough tongue, a massive heart and a total refusal to follow the rules of polite society.

Read the full article in Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender out now!