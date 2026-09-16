Living Waters Church is celebrating what pastor Wiremu Te Taniwha describes as a “big milestone” after its senior citizen housing project, Te Whare o Ngā, recently gained building consent and is now seeking sponsorship support to begin work.

Senior pastor Wiremu Te Taniwha says it has taken four years and $450,000 to land the consent, which covers the shared wastewater infrastructure for accommodation and community use, and the project is now shovel-ready.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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