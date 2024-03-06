Rebecca Cunningham-Rose, you are an Ironwoman

By
Gulf News
-
0
A penalty for a dropped water bottle meant Rebecca went just over her goal time of 13 hours so she says she may have do another one to break it. Photo Sportograf

Every year about 1.1 million people complete a marathon. That is roughly 0.01 percent of the world’s population who finish the 42.2km distance. 

Last Saturday, Waiheke High School deputy principal Rebecca Cunningham-Rose ran a marathon after swimming 3.8km in Lake Taupo, followed by a 180km cycle. 

Rebecca is now an ‘Ironman’, as confirmed by the announcer as she crossed the finish line just over 13 hours after starting. • Sarah Gloyer

