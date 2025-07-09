The world according to Princess Chelsea is looking pretty bright and sparkly right now. Not only has her album Everything Is Going To Be Alright, just been named number two on Rolling Stone’s Best New Zealand Album of the Decade (above the likes of Don McGlashan, Lorde, Crowded House, Stan Walker, and Six60), but her Midwinter Ball is back for the second year this month in Auckland, and with the Saturday night sold out, a second night on Friday 18 July has just been announced.

This year’s theme is ‘Swords and Sorcery’. Chelsea will be drawing on fantasy from the big screen, and transforming the Civic Wintergarden in Auckland into a world of whimsy, witchy and wyrd. “I’m not giving too much away but obviously we will need a medieval sword fight,” says Chelsea.

• Katherine Kearsley

