Music, kai and lots of sustainability

The Waiheke Collective are gearing up to celebrate the many local community groups and organisations working to regenerate Waiheke’s biodiversity. Formerly known as Pestival, Wilderfest 2024 will launch on the first day of Ecofest and be held at Onetangi Sports Park on Saturday 16 March.

This is the collective’s fourth year celebrating the event. The day will be filled with live music, kai trucks, educational stalls, inspiring talks and interactive activities. It will include nature walks and workshops run by local groups and projects such as Waiheke Marine Project, Te Korowai o Waiheke, Love our Wetlands project, The Recovery Shop and Talking Tree Hill. • Silva Massa

