All Black #772 Stu Wilson died last month in Tauranga at the age of 70. The former captain and try-scoring sensation was mourned by rugby-lovers across the world, including at Waiheke Rugby Club where he was once the unofficial club ambassador.

Back in February of 2013, the club kicked off its season and celebrated the official opening of its new clubrooms with visiting All Blacks Grant Fox and Stu Wilson. More than 170 new players signed up on the day, many relishing the chance to shake hands with the well-known pair.

