Extreme winds caused chaos on Monday evening, flinging boats into the air and bringing down powerlines. The wild winds reportedly tossed a dinghy into a tree, and lifted a catamaran, Crash Cart, off Oneroa Beach and flung it through power lines into a nearby fence. The live power lines came down across the road and Waiheke Police Constable Sam Graham says police were called in at 6pm to help secure the area until it could be made safe and the lines repaired. • Paul Mitchell

