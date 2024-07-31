In just a few short weeks Paralympian Mitch Joynt will be lighting up the track in Paris when he makes his debut on para athletics’ biggest stage. In the meantime he finds time to visit schools participating in the ‘Seeing is Believing’ programme and last week both primary schools on the island were treated to a session with Mitch where he shared his story of becoming a Paralympian capable of running up to 38 km per hour and delivered a masterclass on sprinting.

• Sarah Gloyer

