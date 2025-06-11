June is Men’s Health Month and the Ostend Medical Centre are putting on a Men’s Health Evening at the RSA on Wednesday 25 June, where you can hear from a panel of experts during an evening focused on the health and wellbeing of the men in our community.

The event will cover a range of pertinent topics, including cardiovascular disease, erectile dysfunction, prostate health, anxiety, depression and healthy living.

• Katherine Kearsley

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025