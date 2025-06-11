“Too many men are flying under the radar when it comes to their health,” says Dr Orna McGinn (above) from the Ostend Medical Centre. Photo Tessa King

June is Men’s Health Month and the Ostend Medical Centre are putting on a Men’s Health Evening at the RSA on Wednesday 25 June, where you can hear from a panel of experts during an evening focused on the health and wellbeing of the men in our community. 

The event will cover a range of pertinent topics, including cardiovascular disease, erectile dysfunction, prostate health, anxiety, depression and healthy living. 

• Katherine Kearsley

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025

Subscribe and read Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender Online

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR