Wellbeing with Sarah Gloyer

Most of us know of the many health benefits of consistent aerobic exercise, including better heart health, metabolic function, mobility and balance. But did you know that, according to new research, any regular blood pumping activities may also help to keep your brain biologically younger?

In the study, adults who exercised regularly for a year showed brains that appeared nearly a year younger under MRI scans than those who hadn’t increased their exercise habits. The research, published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, focused on midlife which has long been considered a critical window when prevention may offer many long term benefits. And the good news is that even the smallest of shifts in brain age can add up over decades, keeping physically active older adults healthier and better functioning for longer.

