As around 500 people joined Swim 4 The Ocean’s Jono Ridler and Blair Tuke at Takapuna Beach for the 2026 Live Ocean Winter Dip on Sunday morning, nearly 70 brave souls were gathering on the beach at Onetangi to participate from afar, Waiheke style.

World Ocean Day was on Monday 8 June and the annual winter dip encourages people to show their support for healthier oceans and waterways by taking the plunge – no matter where they are.

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