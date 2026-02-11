Hato Hone St John data shows demand for emergency ambulances continued to climb in 2025, reaching the highest level on record, with well-over half a million callouts nationwide – a nearly 30 percent increase over five years. Waiheke callouts rose 19 percent in the same timeframe.

In 2025, ambulances responded to 2531 callouts on Waiheke. St John area manager Angela Jardine says somebody had to be taken to hospital in a third of the callouts, or in 828 cases. This was a slightly higher proportion than in 2024, when 710 of the 2237 callouts on the island involved a patient being taken to hospital. While it remained around a third of all cases in both years, this was a 17 percent increase.

The total number of callouts in 2024 was 2237, so there was a 13 percent increase in callouts overall in 2025.

