All welcome to Waitangi Day celebrations at Piritahi Marae

The whole community is invited to celebrate Waitangi Day with whānau and friends at Piritahi Marae this Friday.

Piritahi Marae’s Mereana Berger says after the pōwhiri at 9.30 am, people will be greeted with a fun-filled day of activities, including live music, around 20 stalls providing kai and local products, raffles, face painting, moko stencils and wharepuni tours.

“It’s a free event for everyone to enjoy,” Mereana says. “We encourage people who have never been to a marae to come visit us and bring their friends along as well.”

