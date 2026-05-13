Hospice Awareness Week began on Monday, and Waiheke Homecare Hospice manager Mags Macleod wants to shine a light on the extraordinary people who volunteer to help families through the darkest of times.

“Every day, our volunteers step into spaces most people find difficult to enter,” she says. “They drive patients to appointments, on and off the island. They accompany people on outings, sit beside them in conversation, and quietly record the stories of lives well lived.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

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