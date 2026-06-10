Ngāti Pāoa are calling for the Department of Conservation (DOC) to reconsider their decision to grant the visitor concession for Stony Batter’s historic tunnels to a partnership between Man O’ War Vineyards and Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki.

Department of Conservation reports show engagement with Ngāti Pāoa and other iwi, and say those obligations were met, but Ngāti Pāoa say they were not meaningfully engaged or recognised as mana whenua during the process, in accordance with the government’s Treaty of Waitangi obligations.

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