A proposal to introduce restrictions to shore-based shellfish harvesting across the Hauraki Gulf has prompted a request from Waiheke Local Board to exempt one species: kina.

MPI are seeking feedback on four proposed options as part of the 2026 Review of measures for shore-based shellfish harvesting in the Auckland Coromandel area. These range from full to partial closures on the harvesting of shellfish and invertebrate species up to 200 metres offshore from the high tide mark around Waiheke, Auckland and the Coromandel area.

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