Following from last month’s ‘have a go day’, the Waiheke Dirt Track Club will host another this Sunday 24 March. Committee member James Bailey says this time round it is the ladies’ chance to rip it up on the track.

James says it is a perfect opportunity for newcomers to try out the sport with everything needed provided by the club. There is even a choice of manual or automatic cars. “Last time we were oversubscribed so the sooner people let us know they are coming, the better,” he says. This can be done on the club’s Facebook page.

