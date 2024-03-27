In a joint effort, Waiheke Waka Ama Club and the high school sent 13 students to compete for the first time in the Secondary Schools Waka Ama Nationals at Blue Lake Rotorua last week.

Coaches Tony Parker and Peter Russell say they could not be prouder of the young paddlers’ performance both on and off the water.

More than 164 teams took part from all over Aotearoa and club member Jo Parker says many of them wondered out loud ‘where the heck did this Waiheke team come from?’

• Sarah Gloyer

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd