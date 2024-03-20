Wild Estate is playing host to a one-off stand-up show by one of New Zealand’s favourite comedy exports, Rhys Darby. Rhys is known for his energetic and physical comedy routines and found international fame as band manager Murray in 2007s Flight of the Conchords TV show followed by a string of movie roles. Most recently he starred alongside Taika Waititi in HBO Max’s two-season pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death.

Wild Estate general manager David Jackson says they’re pretty excited about it, Rhys is the biggest comedian to perform on Waiheke for a fair while and this will be the only show he’s doing in New Zealand.

Read the full story in Gulf News – out now!