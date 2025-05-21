After two years of planning, and decades of advocacy, kiwi have finally arrived on Waiheke. The nearby kiwi colony on Pōnui, established by the Chamberlin family in 1964 with 14 birds, has been so successful there are now close to 1500 kiwi on the island. On Friday 16 May, Waihekeans turned out at Piritahi Marae en masse to welcome our first 10 kiwi, brought over from nearby Pōnui Island by a barge that landed at Blackpool.

• Paul Mitchell

