One-in-four Waiheke High students responding to an internal school survey say they feel “unsafe” outside school, and students cited after-hours bullying via digital devices such as mobile phones as the leading cause of that fear.

By comparison, only one-in-ten students said they feel unsafe at school itself.

As many as 100 of the school’s 400 students suggests quite a sizeable problem.

• Jason Brown

